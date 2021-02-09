Correspondent of the Day, Feb.10, 2021: Relieve tedium? Song, hymn or sea chantey

Relieve tedium? Sing hymn or sea chantey
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was viewing pictures from February and March 2020 the other day: visiting New York City, volunteering at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ China Festival, hosting a group of 4-H students at the state Capitol, and reading to a kindergarten class for Agriculture Literacy Week. My, how times have changed.
It was a year of vast surprises: COVID-19 struck in March. We had to wear masks and stay home, viewed strangers as potential threats and were frustrated that we couldn’t register for a vaccine. On the positive side, however, we witnessed a renaissance of an almost lost art form.
I’m speaking, of course, of the sea chantey. The last time I heard a chantey was on a television episode of “The Big Bang Theory” when Sheldon optimized Penny’s production line of hair barrettes by singing “Blow the Man Down.” Now here we are with Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste singing chanteys on “The Late Show” and seniors rocking TikTok with their rhythmic, repetitive chants.
This paper explained their popularity in a recent article and said it makes sense that chanteys “have come full circle with a moment of unprecedented popularity during a pandemic.” The article quoted a Maine sailor and singer of chanteys: “Times are tough. If we can sing, it will help us get through it.”
Now that is not a surprise. Music can soothe the savage beast. It helps children go to sleep at night and play games during the day. It allows worshippers to voice the inexpressible, and it can be the highest expression of both pain and joy.
It also does a remarkable job at relieving the tedium, something we have experienced a lot this year. So take heart; maybe relief is just a belted-out song, a whistled tune or a hummed hymn away.
Elaine Lidholm.
Richmond.