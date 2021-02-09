Correspondent of the Day, Feb.10, 2021: Relieve tedium? Song, hymn or sea chantey

Relieve tedium? Sing hymn or sea chantey

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was viewing pictures from February and March 2020 the other day: visiting New York City, volunteering at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ China Festival, hosting a group of 4-H students at the state Capitol, and reading to a kindergarten class for Agriculture Literacy Week. My, how times have changed.

It was a year of vast surprises: COVID-19 struck in March. We had to wear masks and stay home, viewed strangers as potential threats and were frustrated that we couldn’t register for a vaccine. On the positive side, however, we witnessed a renaissance of an almost lost art form.

I’m speaking, of course, of the sea chantey. The last time I heard a chantey was on a television episode of “The Big Bang Theory” when Sheldon optimized Penny’s production line of hair barrettes by singing “Blow the Man Down.” Now here we are with Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste singing chanteys on “The Late Show” and seniors rocking TikTok with their rhythmic, repetitive chants.