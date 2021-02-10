Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 11, 2021: Main issues: vaccine, death penalty, 'weed'

Main issues: vaccine, death penalty, ‘weed’

After listening to Gov. Ralph Northam’s news conferences this past year, I was so hopeful that his years of experience as a doctor and his perceived knowledge of how to get things done would help Virginia deal with the pandemic. I was confident that he knew how to assemble a team of experts to lead us through these scary times. I was dead wrong.

The governor has dropped the ball. He and his team have known for months that a vaccine was coming. Why is our state so woefully unprepared? I am 77 years old and cannot even begin the process of registering for a shot. For example: I can’t register with CVS until I’m on the waiting list of my local health department, and I can’t ask to be put on the health department waiting list because the line stays busy or I have to use the answering machine. My local health department will have no more vaccine until the middle of March. I am scared. I am angry. I am very disappointed in the governor. I never again will trust him and I never ever will vote for him again. He should be working on getting everybody vaccinated and doing all he can to end this catastrophe, and leave the marijuana legalization and the death penalty issue until everybody in Virginia is vaccinated.