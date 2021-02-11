Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 12, 2021: Vaccination rollout terribly mismanaged

Vaccination rollout terribly mismanaged

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It surely is evident to all that the CVS COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been terribly mismanaged.

At first, appointments were to be accepted on a Tuesday with vaccinations at CVS starting on the following Thursday. Then those dates changed to Thursday and Friday. Then, supposedly those who had followed the Virginia Department of Health’s guidance to register with their local health department would be first in line when the CVS appointment system was activated. Then, unexpectedly, two days early, the CVS appointment system was activated with absolutely no way for CVS to verify that anyone was or wasn’t preregistered.

All of this leads one to question the competence of those who are in charge of the vaccination effort — doctors and politicians. Who, among those in charge, had even the vaguest idea of how CVS would verify a person’s preregistration? Who, in CVS management, gave them the idea that it was possible? Or was it wishful thinking among the doctors and politicians, and willful acquiescence on the part of CVS?

It’s probably too late to take the doctors and politicians out of the process and install clear thinking, experienced managers and logistics experts, but that’s what is needed.