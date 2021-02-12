Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 13, 2021: Hire help to organize VDH vaccine fiasco

Hire help to organize VDH vaccine fiasco

The administration of the COVID-19 vaccine by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has been so haphazard and lacking in transparency that it has created more anxiety on top of the virus. VDH’s weekly newsletter, while appreciated, tells me that officials are running around like chickens with their heads cut off. Nowhere does it tell me what steps I can take to get the vaccine. I filled out an interest form as soon as people ages 65 and older were able to, and have yet to receive an acknowledgment. While no one likes to wait at the Department of Motor Vehicles, at least it has a fair and transparent system: If my number is B67, and I see that two windows are serving numbers that start with “B,” and now are on B31, I know that my turn is coming. The way that the VDH is mishandling things, I don’t even know if I am in line. If no one at the department has the skills to fix this, then hire an outside agency. We deserve better.