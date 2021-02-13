Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 14, 2021: Evidence supports Monticello's use of Sally

Evidence supports Monticello’s use of Sally

Ricardo Preve’s recent op-ed, “The racist legacy of nicknames — a historical injustice at Monticello,” mischaracterizes why historians at Monticello use the name “Sally” instead of “Sarah” Hemings. Preve suggests we do not understand the dynamics of slaveholders employing diminutives as first names. How language and names were used to dehumanize enslaved people is a key component of Monticello training and interpretation. In the case of Sally Hemings, the evidence does not support Preve’s assertion that she should be called “Sarah.” Her own son called her “Sally,” a name that both was a diminutive for “Sarah” and a proper name.

We have no direct evidence that Sally Hemings’ given name was “Sarah,” but as historian Annette Gordon-Reed notes in her books on the Hemingses, “Sarah” was a family name, with “Sally” as a common diminutive. Given the family’s practice of naming children after relatives, Gordon-Reed suggests that Sarah was her probable given name. This makes it all the more important to find out what she wished to be called. Gordon-Reed concludes that it was “Sally” for the same reasons we do. Madison Hemings, the third child of Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson, identifies his mother as “Sally” and his grandmother as “Elizabeth” in the March 13, 1873, Pike County Republican. This is significant because we know that Thomas Jefferson routinely called Madison Hemings’ grandmother “Betty,” not “Elizabeth.” How Hemings identified his mother and grandmother is meaningful. It is the closest source we have to the voices of the women themselves.