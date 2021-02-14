Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 15, 2021: Trap, neuter, return bill concerns unowned cats

Trap, neuter, return bill concerns unowned cats

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia General Assembly is considering Senate Bill 1390, which is intended to manage the unowned cat populations through Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) programs. The bill should be defeated to allow the drafting of legislation that more effectively balances the interests of cats, wildlife and public health.

The 60 million to 160 million feral cats in this country pose a public health risk. Cats are the primary domestic animal transmitter of rabies to humans. Cats also transmit toxoplasmosis to people, causing birth defects, miscarriages and other health problems.

Unowned cats annually kill 1.7 billion birds and more than 6 billion other animals in the United States. They are the second-leading cause of the 30% reduction in bird populations since 1970.

Supporters of the Senate bill claim that TNR programs will reduce stray cat populations. However, studies of TNR programs conclude they are ineffective. Between 70% and 94% of the cats in a colony must be sterilized to achieve a reduction in the colony’s size — an impossible target. Even worse, the bill does not actually require that the trapped cats be sterilized or vaccinated against rabies.