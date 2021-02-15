Correspondent of the Day: Feb. 16, 2021: Article V lets states override congress

Article V lets states override Congress

Seventy-five percent of Americans want term limits for members of the U.S. Congress. In 2002, 91% of Americans were concerned or very concerned about having a national balanced budget, and it has only gotten worse. Why haven’t these and numerous other popularly supported issues been addressed and fixed by our representatives? I can’t answer that. But, the fact remains that they have not and they are not on either party’s agenda for the foreseeable future. So, what are we to do? We are the bosses, according to the U.S. Constitution. The last time our collective will was ignored and even thwarted, we threw out a bunch of tea and started a revolution. Would our forefathers want us to do that again? Perhaps, and they gave us a way to do it peacefully. It is explained in Article V of the Constitution and is called the Convention of States option. Specifically, the Constitution gives us the ability to override Congress by the states calling a convention to amend the Constitution if Congress will not do it. If we are going to save our nation, it is time for the people to demand these very simple and critical changes. If we fail, the swamp-dwellers from both parties will continue to maintain their good-old-boys club and ignore the will of the people.