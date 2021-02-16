Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 17, 2021: Trap, neuter, return bill is effective, SPCA says

Trap, neuter, return bill

is effective, SPCA says

Tom Blackburn’s Letter to the Editor on Monday, “Trap, neuter, return bill concerns unowned cats,” misleads the public about outdoor cats through its dramatic imagery, dubious claims likely derived from flawed studies and overstated threats of rabies. Programs such as trap, neuter, return (TNR) are the best solution to managing and reducing unowned, free-roaming cat populations, and no amount of fearmongering or pseudoscience perpetuated by its opponents can change that fact.

As anyone familiar with animal sheltering will attest, the traditional approach to managing community cats — trapping and removing them to municipal shelters where they typically lose their lives — does not work. Lethal approaches have proven ineffective for decades in reducing or eliminating community cats from the outdoor environment. And they obviously are unethical.

TNR programs both are ethical and effective in stabilizing and reducing the number of cats in an area. TNR has been occurring for decades with great success in communities across Virginia. These programs enjoy broad public support. It is no wonder that so many Virginia General Assembly lawmakers back Senate Bill 1390, which simply makes clear that returning an unowned, free-roaming cat, after he has been neutered and vaccinated against rabies, to the outdoor area where he originally was trapped is not abandonment. Despite Blackburn’s patently false statement to the contrary, both sterilization and vaccination against rabies are in the very definition of a TNR program contained in SB1390 (lines 233 to 237 of the bill’s text).