Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 18, 2021: Build bridges, bonds with friends, strangers

Build bridges, bonds with friends, strangers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Racism is a public health menace today. It should not be. We must connect to this history of our nation. We must reconnect with the teachings of the Rev. Marin Luther King Jr. We must reconnect to his and to our dream.

For 2021, let’s give each other a positive contagion of love and friendship with all our neighbors and strangers standing nervously in line at the grocery store. Lose the hate speech. Lose the hate symbols. Share a nod of your head, an elbow bump.

Can we celebrate a growing bond with each other during the rest of 2021? Yes, we can. If we will.

Oliver Hedgepeth.