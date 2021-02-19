Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 19, 2021: Cooperation: GOP & Dems must find a way

Cooperation: GOP and Dems must find a way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Democrats and Republicans immediately need to work together to get the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured and distributed as fast as possible.

To evolve from their historically zero-sum-gain mentality, the parties should begin by following political common sense. That means that decisions and actions should be driven by objective logic — not partisanship.

Common political sense acknowledges that:

1) Former president Donald Trump is gone. Stop bashing him and move ahead. Focus on the major issues facing the country. Time spent further blaming and punishing Trump will not accomplish this.

2) The parties share some objectives. Both want to improve the country’s infrastructure, develop affordable and equitable health care programs, and break up the monopolistic Big Tech companies that have threatened free speech. These things only can be accomplished through bipartisan efforts.