Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 19, 2021: Cooperation: GOP & Dems must find a way

Cooperation: GOP and Dems must find a way
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Democrats and Republicans immediately need to work together to get the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured and distributed as fast as possible.
To evolve from their historically zero-sum-gain mentality, the parties should begin by following political common sense. That means that decisions and actions should be driven by objective logic — not partisanship.
Common political sense acknowledges that:
1) Former president Donald Trump is gone. Stop bashing him and move ahead. Focus on the major issues facing the country. Time spent further blaming and punishing Trump will not accomplish this.
2) The parties share some objectives. Both want to improve the country’s infrastructure, develop affordable and equitable health care programs, and break up the monopolistic Big Tech companies that have threatened free speech. These things only can be accomplished through bipartisan efforts.
3) The GOP needs to regroup and redefine who it wants to be. They must establish a new political platform and establish new party leadership. Trump still is very powerful in the Republican Party. But common sense suggests that he has too much negative baggage to win back the presidency.
4) The Democrats would be well served to stop the negative traits, which only make it more difficult to work with Republicans. And they should move the party more toward the center, where most of the country resides. There is no national mandate for ultra-progressive or socialist thinking.
Both parties must put the welfare of the country ahead of their desire for political power and control. Establishing congressional term limits could be an effective way to do this. Over time, it could result in replacing entrenched partisan politicians with politicians who are more open-minded. But enacting this requires that the politicians who now are in office must come to terms with their own political mortality.
But if the status quo is maintained, it might well jeopardize the mortality of the country.
Bruce Kelley.
Richmond.