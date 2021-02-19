Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 20, 2021: Plan should alternate free school, training

Plan should alternate free school, training

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While the nuances of the G3 (Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back) program, which would offer a waiver of tuition for students who qualify under determined guidelines, are being hammered out, please consider adding another qualification to those that will be required of the recipients. The program should mandate that each semester of education be alternated with a required semester of on-the-job-training.

I would expect that those companies listed as supportive of this plan — the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association, Amazon, the Virginia Manufacturers Association and others — have ongoing lists of job openings they hope to fill.

The companies’ human resource departments can coordinate with the community colleges to create a workable program while the selected contenders are in school.

Two things might evolve — the students will adjust to working and find a future career as something they will stick with over the duration of their education; or, should they realize this line of work isn’t suited for them, they can exit the program before more money is invested in a lost cause. The on-the-job portion of this program should help both sides weigh their investments.