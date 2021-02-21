Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 22, 2021: Teachers join nurses on pandemic front lines

Teachers join nurses

on pandemic front lines

According to Gallup public opinion polls, nurses have been cited as the most trusted profession for many years. The World Health Organization declared 2020 as the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife in honor of Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday and “to advance nurses” vital role in transforming health care around the world.” This designation was decided long before the novel coronavirus became a global pandemic. Never has the nursing profession been more challenged in the critical fight to save lives, one patient at a time. A year into this battle, nurses still are the vanguard in the fight.

Teachers, like nurses, are on the front lines, too. When schools closed this past March, teachers immediately were thrust into the battle for salvaging the school year for thousands of students. They diligently worked to provide children with meaningful learning opportunities but in a virtual setting. No, it was not ideal and not successful for every student. But it was deemed the best and safest option for all at that time. A year later, teachers, like nurses, still are on the front lines with the same resolve. Some teach in person and others virtually, and then some are doing both virtual and in-person instruction as school systems try to provide each student the learning opportunity that matches individual need. Never have teachers been more challenged in the critical fight to save education, one student at a time.