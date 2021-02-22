Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 23, 2021: Racism/economy series to spotlight housing

Racism/economy series to spotlight housing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Michael Paul Williams asserted in a recent column that there is no racial justice without housing justice, while highlighting communities across the nation that are taking strides to course-correct. We at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and indeed, our colleagues throughout the Federal Reserve System, wholeheartedly share his concerns.

A core component of the Federal Reserve mandate is to ensure a stable and healthy economy for all, and we align with that by advancing racial equity. As Williams noted, ensuring fair and equal access to housing is a necessary step in advancing racial equity.

The Richmond Fed is charged with studying the economic dynamics of our region of the Federal Reserve System, including helping foster better understanding about racial inequality, and the challenges — both past and present — facing communities of color.