Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 23, 2021: Racism/economy series to spotlight housing

Racism/economy series to spotlight housing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Michael Paul Williams asserted in a recent column that there is no racial justice without housing justice, while highlighting communities across the nation that are taking strides to course-correct. We at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and indeed, our colleagues throughout the Federal Reserve System, wholeheartedly share his concerns.
A core component of the Federal Reserve mandate is to ensure a stable and healthy economy for all, and we align with that by advancing racial equity. As Williams noted, ensuring fair and equal access to housing is a necessary step in advancing racial equity.
The Richmond Fed is charged with studying the economic dynamics of our region of the Federal Reserve System, including helping foster better understanding about racial inequality, and the challenges — both past and present — facing communities of color.
We also are joining with the 11 other banks in the Federal Reserve System to host a virtual series called “Racism and the Economy.” Since its launch this past fall, the series has brought together community, business and academic leaders to examine the economic impact of racism and advance concrete actions for achieving an economy that makes opportunity available to everyone.
The next installment of the series will focus on housing and will take place on March 1 at 2 p.m. Leaders from the public, nonprofit and academic sectors will discuss potential solutions for dismantling the deep inequities in housing market valuation, mortgage lending and patterns of housing development. The public is welcome to visit www.MinneapolisFed.org and register for “Racism and the Economy: Focus on Housing” via the Events page.
Thank you, Michael Paul Williams, for fostering conversation about this important issue.
Christy R. Cleare.
Community Affairs Officer.Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.