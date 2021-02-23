Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 24, 2021: New vaccination plan: boon or boondoggle?

New vaccination plan: boon or boondoggle?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Only time will tell whether the new commonwealthwide web-based list of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a boon or a boondoggle.

In January, my wife and I, both in our 80s, placed ourselves on a list of maybe a few hundred folks to receive the vaccine at our county health department clinic. That list was absorbed by a longer list managed by a Virginia health district covering several counties. Now we’ve been handed off to a list of probably several hundred thousand names of eligible people gathered from health districts, and waiting our turn.

Weeks ago, the vaccine was going out to hospitals, rightfully so to protect medical personnel and first responders, along with medical practices associated with the hospitals and nursing homes. It was right to serve medical and vulnerable people first, and we thought we would be the next group on the list.

Then the commonwealth announced a partnership with three pharmacy chains to which it would channel its allotment of vaccine. CVS, which began taking appointments, has no location in our county. So, if and when our number comes up, we will be inconvenienced by having to travel to obtain our shots.