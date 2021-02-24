Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 25, 2021: Update on HIV laws negated by penalty

Update on HIV laws negated by penalty
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the General Assembly races to the finish line, lawmakers are debating Senate Bill 1138, an important piece of legislation that could improve public health by modernizing Virginia’s outdated HIV laws.
SB 1138 has passed both chambers, but this past week, lawmakers inserted an alarming amendment that includes a felony penalty in the bill, meaning Virginians living with HIV could be penalized by up to five years in prison. This goes against public health best practices and is harmful for the marginalized communities already most impacted by police surveillance and mass incarceration. If lawmakers insist on retaining some criminal penalty in exceptional cases, the charge should be a misdemeanor, not a felony, which can destroy the life not only of the people convicted but also of their families.
Criminalizing HIV to the extent of a felony creates mistrust of the health care system. We know those who are living with HIV, especially Black and Latino people, are afraid that accessing health care will put them at an increased risk of being surveilled and prosecuted. Many public health and safety institutions, including the U.S. Department of Justice and the HIV Medicine Association, agree that antiquated laws with felony penalties must be modernized in order to end the HIV epidemic. Virginia lawmakers have made important progress to make the state’s laws more racially equitable and just — decriminalizing marijuana possession and abolishing the death penalty, for example. We can’t keep these outdated and biased HIV laws in the Code of Virginia, either.