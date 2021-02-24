Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 25, 2021: Update on HIV laws negated by penalty

Update on HIV laws negated by penalty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the General Assembly races to the finish line, lawmakers are debating Senate Bill 1138, an important piece of legislation that could improve public health by modernizing Virginia’s outdated HIV laws.

SB 1138 has passed both chambers, but this past week, lawmakers inserted an alarming amendment that includes a felony penalty in the bill, meaning Virginians living with HIV could be penalized by up to five years in prison. This goes against public health best practices and is harmful for the marginalized communities already most impacted by police surveillance and mass incarceration. If lawmakers insist on retaining some criminal penalty in exceptional cases, the charge should be a misdemeanor, not a felony, which can destroy the life not only of the people convicted but also of their families.