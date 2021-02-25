Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 26, 2021: Black History Museum exhibit draws praise

Black History Museum exhibit draws praise

I want to thank the Richmond Times-Dispatch for spotlighting the Black History Museum in its Opinions section this past Sunday. This museum, located at 122 W. Leigh St. — not among the shuffle of museums on Arthur Ashe Boulevard — is not as well known. It is in downtown Richmond with plenty of nearby parking. Its sole focus is on African American history and life from slavery through the civil rights movement and up to the present time. It sponsors many interesting interactive programs. I really enjoyed the exhibit showing the parallel lives of the slaves at Monticello — the skills they executed ,and their family and social lives — as they interacted with the parallel lives of the Jefferson family. Currently the museum is featuring an exhibit, “Virginia Jazz: The Early Years.” Don’t confuse this museum with the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on N. Arthur Ashe Blvd (formerly the Virginia Historical Society). There might be some overlap, but the Black History Museum focuses only on African American life.