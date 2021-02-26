Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 27, 2020: Add live entertainment venues to grant program

Add live entertainment venues to grant program

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Please help our local racetracks. Two already have closed and we do not want to see more have to close.

I request that the U.S. Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports and amusement venues that provide live entertainment. These businesses were excluded from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which includes $15 billion in grants to small businesses and nonprofits. (Section 324 of Public Law No. 116-260). It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.