Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 27, 2020: Add live entertainment venues to grant program

Add live entertainment venues to grant program
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Please help our local racetracks. Two already have closed and we do not want to see more have to close.
I request that the U.S. Congress create a grant program to support recreation, sports and amusement venues that provide live entertainment. These businesses were excluded from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which includes $15 billion in grants to small businesses and nonprofits. (Section 324 of Public Law No. 116-260). It is imperative to the future of racetracks in communities across the country that Congress provide a lifeline for live entertainment businesses that have experienced unprecedented declines in revenue as a result of complying with attendance restrictions.
Many small businesses, including family-owned and -operated racetracks, depend on hosting live events each week. These venues have been devastated by lockdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing revenue declines of 50% or more. Ticket-buying customers were prohibited from attending races. Race teams were unable to perform or participate in motor sports competition in the months after the start of the pandemic. Ongoing attendance restrictions continue to threaten many racetracks along with other entertainment venues, which provide jobs and are integral to communities across the country.