Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 28, 2021: Northam made right decision regarding events

Northam made right decision regarding events
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent announcement to increase the capacity at outdoor events to 30%, beginning March 1. I particularly am encouraged by his explanation that the 1,000-person capacity is expected to be removed by April, in a relative manner alongside improving health metrics. This percentage-based plan, without an associated maximum number, is critical toward equitably addressing venues and events of different sizes.
Since this past April, hundreds of event and venue leaders from across the state have been meeting, preparing and making updates to their facilities, and fine-tuning safety protocols in anticipation of this moment. We are ready to safely welcome back fans and guests.
Emotionally, shared social experiences are critical to our mental health. Events are staples for our local economies and monumentally important for the thousands of employees who count on them as sources of income. Richmond Region Tourism, for example, reports that small-scale sports tournaments (that followed state safety guidelines) generated more than $43 million in economic impact, even in a financially unstable 2020.
Our large outdoor venues have the capacity to safely host more people. For example, Richmond Raceway has seating for 51,000 fans, while the Flying Squirrels can hold up to 9,500. Both of these venues — and many others — can provide robust accommodations to promote physical distancing and other safety protocols, including both venue adjustments as well as effective operational improvements. Our indoor venues are just as prepared, and it is my sincere hope that they follow closely behind this movement to re-engage alongside our outdoor facilities.
Each one of us can play a role in helping venues reopen. Please maintain physical distancing, continue to wear face coverings properly and wash your hands often. Register for your vaccination at vaccinate.virginia.gov and, when you’re eligible, please go get your vaccine (as well as your second dose).
Take care of yourself, let’s take care of each other and, one day soon, our venues and stands will be full of fans again.
Dan Schmitt.
Richmond Region Tourism, Board Chair.Brookland District Supervisor, Henrico County.
RMC Events, President.