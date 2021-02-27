Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 28, 2021:

Northam made right decision regarding events

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent announcement to increase the capacity at outdoor events to 30%, beginning March 1. I particularly am encouraged by his explanation that the 1,000-person capacity is expected to be removed by April, in a relative manner alongside improving health metrics. This percentage-based plan, without an associated maximum number, is critical toward equitably addressing venues and events of different sizes.

Since this past April, hundreds of event and venue leaders from across the state have been meeting, preparing and making updates to their facilities, and fine-tuning safety protocols in anticipation of this moment. We are ready to safely welcome back fans and guests.

Emotionally, shared social experiences are critical to our mental health. Events are staples for our local economies and monumentally important for the thousands of employees who count on them as sources of income. Richmond Region Tourism, for example, reports that small-scale sports tournaments (that followed state safety guidelines) generated more than $43 million in economic impact, even in a financially unstable 2020.