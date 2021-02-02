Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 4, 2021: Ticktock, time running out for many elderly

Tick tock, time running out for many elderly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Tick tock, the clock is running and we are waiting for “the call” for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My husband will be 85 years old on April 4. He has lymphoma, diabetes, is on a blood thinner, has a pacemaker and an artificial heart valve. He only leaves home for his medical appointments.

Ticktock, the clock still is running and no calls, texts or e-mails for a vaccine appointment. Information regarding the vaccine must be top secret because you get the same answers. Vaccine shortage: It could be weeks or months before you can be vaccinated.

Ticktock, the clock is running for my husband. The virus could be fatal for him. Who do I blame? Presidents who promised a plan, no plan? Gov. Ralph Northam, a doctor, with no plan? The Virginia Department of Health for poor planning? The Chesterfield County Health District’s poor planning? Enough blame to go around.

Another day with my cell phone attached to my hand and no call. Ticktock, time is running out on thousands of elderly citizens that have been kicked to the curb.

Claudette Mullins.