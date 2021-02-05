Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 6, 2021: Self-government needs compromise and civility

Self-government needs compromise and civility

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Neil Armstrong’s journey took him from his Ohio boyhood home, which lacked electricity, to the moon aboard the Apollo 11 lunar module. The life trajectory of the first man to walk on the moon would not have surprised author Jules Verne. In his 19th-century novels, Verne breathtakingly promoted an all-things-possible spirit. Verne’s “From the Earth to the Moon” and the sequel “Around the Moon” envisioned an American launch from Florida with three men aboard the capsule. It would take four days to reach the moon, orbit that body and return to Earth to splash down at sea to be picked up by the U.S. Navy. Verne was more than prophetic. He sensed the potential of America and described Americans as unwilling to allow the “shadow of difficulty” to stand between a goal and its realization.

A young John F. Kennedy read Verne’s futuristic high-risk adventures. As president, Kennedy would make the audacious commitment to landing an American on the moon before decade’s end. He linked the undertaking to the Irish story of boys on an adventure across the countryside who came upon a high orchard wall. They tossed their caps over the imposing barrier as a commitment to get over the wall and continue their journey.