Correspondent of the Day, Feb. 9, 2021: Domestic workers' bill offers protection

Domestic workers’ bill offers protection

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia has the opportunity to pass the Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights that would protect domestic workers and finally include this workforce in existing workplace discrimination protections, health and safety protections, and afford them workers’ compensation.

Due to COVID-19, our fairly small house has become the place where my wife and I sleep, eat and try to relax. Every two weeks, the women who clean our home restore order and cleanliness in the span of 90 minutes, doing an important and necessary job we often don’t enjoy doing ourselves. They simply make parts of my life possible.

Prior to learning about this bill, we hadn’t considered ourselves as employers. However, we now know that our home is someone’s workplace. The same workplace safety standards and protections against discrimination that protect me should be considered basic rights that are afforded to all workers in Virginia, regardless of their immigration status. Domestic workers should not have to rely on the good intentions of their employers in order to have their work respected and their rights protected.