Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 10, 2021: History of presidency is of calm transitions

History of presidency

is of calm transitions

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

Our country has thrived under the U.S. Constitution for more than 230 years. It never was a perfect Constitution, but it always was the best one around. During that time, the presidency of the United States changed hands 35 times following an election under the Constitution.

Twenty-three of those elections required an incumbent president to turn over the reins to a person who was a member of a different political party.

Ten of those elections required an incumbent president to turn over the reins to the person who defeated him in the election.

In all those 230 years, no incumbent president ever was asked if he would agree to a peaceful transition of power to his successor. It never was necessary to ask, because it was always taken for granted that it would be so. Until now.

The current incumbent was asked on several occasions over the past year if he would agree to a peaceful transition of the presidency to his successor when the time came; it only was Thursday, after his attempted coup failed, that he finally and affirmatively stated that he would do so.