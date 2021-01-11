Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 12, 2021:Resolve differences to move forward

What to do? I believe that all our elected representatives need to step up. They need to help citizens engage with the issues that are important to all, rather than only to the president. This will take courage on our legislators’ part. It also will take introspection by citizens to not just stake out a position, but to try to listen civilly to others. No matter how Jan. 6’s actions of violent protesters and Trump are resolved, legislators of both parties must begin to resolve their differences and those of their constituents for the benefit of the nation. We all must come to an epiphany about what truth used to mean.