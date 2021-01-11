Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 12, 2021:Resolve differences to move forward

Resolve differences
to move forward
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The events of Jan. 6 and three Saturday Letters to the Editor have caused me to reflect on how our country now moves forward. How will people listen to each other when so many “believe” that the election results dishonestly were obtained? Even though more than 60 court cases alleging fraudulent voting practices were brought, all of them were rejected because of lack of evidence. Why did that not mean anything to President Donald Trump’s supporters?
Another letter details sources that a voter can use to get the “facts” about a situation from organizations with no affiliations to a party or an issue. But for some, who mainly have been told through social media and tweets from the president that statements from certain newspapers or fact-checking organizations are “fake news,” then their beliefs have hardened.
How can those who voted for President-elect Joe Biden open their minds to the more important issues? How do we get past the cult of the man, and look at the issues important to both groups? The actions of Jan. 6 should be an eye-opener to all citizens. The event itself and the varied reactions to it show how much listening and healing must take place beyond prosecuting participants and legislative procedures.
What to do? I believe that all our elected representatives need to step up. They need to help citizens engage with the issues that are important to all, rather than only to the president. This will take courage on our legislators’ part. It also will take introspection by citizens to not just stake out a position, but to try to listen civilly to others. No matter how Jan. 6’s actions of violent protesters and Trump are resolved, legislators of both parties must begin to resolve their differences and those of their constituents for the benefit of the nation. We all must come to an epiphany about what truth used to mean.
John H. Borgard.
Richmond.