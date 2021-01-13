Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 14, 2021: Old-school wisdom: Ugly begets more ugly...

Old-school wisdom:

Ugly begets more ugly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Being a Black male octogenarian, I never have experienced times like these. Being old-school, I have seen an awful lot of life, but these political times overwhelmingly are divisive, disruptive and destructive to say the least. Accordingly, I never have encountered a political climate like the present one.

Being a child of the 1940s, it was instilled in me that “God don’t like ugly.” And “acting ugly” was the way you talked and acted toward others.

Therefore, it is my belief that President Donald Trump, oftentimes and unnecessarily, “acts ugly” towards others. On a regular basis, Trump acts as an agent of anguish, anger, alienation and antagonism. Consistently, Trump uses his office and personality to bully, badger and batter others. Unashamedly, Trump seems to get a thrill and delight out of doing this to others, especially his critics, opponents and adversaries. By his words, actions and deeds, Trump promotes division, disruption and devastation among the nation’s populace.