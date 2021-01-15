Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 16, 2021: Worn-out face masks become unsightly litter

Worn-out face masks become unsightly litter

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There’s a new kind of litter on our streets: face masks, both paper and cloth. Thanks to COVID-19, they are everywhere — sidewalks, gutters, lawns, parking lots, playgrounds and parks. They have joined the cigarette butts, plastic bags, aluminum cans, fast-food containers, candy wrappers, organic debris and other junk on the ground. Look long enough and you’ll see a face mask floating down the James River heading to the Chesapeake Bay.

In three hours this past June, Virginia volunteers collected 128,217 pounds of litter from the shores of the Chesapeake Bay. And you can bet your IRA they didn’t get all of it. If there is a cleanup this year, no doubt an equal amount will be collected and face masks will be among the harvest.

Litter on the ground is unsightly. It’s a magnet for rodents. It contaminates groundwater and clogs storm drains. In our waterways, it poisons and kills turtles and fish, and contributes to algae blooms.

Consider our city streets as our living room. They are where we work, play and relax. Most of us don’t toss food wrappers and empties on the living room floor of our house. And if we accidentally do, we pick them up and put them in a bin.