Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 17, 2021: Even small examples may have major impact

Even small examples might have impact
Few moments have captivated our collective consciousness in the same way as 2020 and COVID-19. In my lifetime there are three “events” the aftermaths of which literally have chilled me to the bone — 9/11; the D.C. sniper (October 2002); and Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. None of these events have their genesis on that day, and perhaps we never will agree on what the causes were and what actually transpired on each of these days. All right. We’ll see.
I, like many of you, are exposed to what happens in our community and our world in many different ways. I encourage you to give just as much weight to those examples that you personally witness as you do with those that are better known just because someone else thought that examples were worthy of sharing, like this one.
This past week, I was impressed by the example of a 24-year-old member of the Virginia National Guard. This student is taking a college class and was called up to serve in and around Washington. Rather than give up, the members of his project group this past weekend gave precedence to the example of this important service and allowed the guardsman’s ever-changing schedule to dictate when group meetings occurred. Certainly this situation is not something that I would expect to make the news or to go viral, but isn’t it just as important to know that these actions really happened?
I encourage you to know and be mindful that, regardless of how trivial we might assess the impact that each of us have on our community and our world, we each do have a choice. Who knows? Your example might well cause a ripple that winds up having a positive impact in my world. Your example matters. Know that.
Bruce Sofinski.
Henrico.