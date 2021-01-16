Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 17, 2021: Even small examples may have major impact

Even small examples might have impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Few moments have captivated our collective consciousness in the same way as 2020 and COVID-19. In my lifetime there are three “events” the aftermaths of which literally have chilled me to the bone — 9/11; the D.C. sniper (October 2002); and Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. None of these events have their genesis on that day, and perhaps we never will agree on what the causes were and what actually transpired on each of these days. All right. We’ll see.

I, like many of you, are exposed to what happens in our community and our world in many different ways. I encourage you to give just as much weight to those examples that you personally witness as you do with those that are better known just because someone else thought that examples were worthy of sharing, like this one.