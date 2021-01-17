Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 18, 2021: State earns low marks for tobacco prevention

State earns low marks for tobacco prevention

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was dismayed to learn that Virginia received a failing grade from the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation when it analyzed our statewide “Tobacco 21” law (ages under 21 not allowed to purchase). This included an analysis of multiple areas, among them enforcement and retailer licensing. These laws, when appropriately enacted and enforced, save lives and protect the health of young people. Our “Tobacco 21” law is not appropriately being enforced and youth tobacco use is at unacceptable levels. We must act now to work with our state lawmakers to ensure that we don’t turn our backs on these young people.

In Virginia, 10,300 adults lose their lives each year to smoking. Twenty-eight percent of cancer deaths in the commonwealth are due to smoking, which is the most preventable cause of death. More than 46,000 Virginians will hear the startling news this year that they have been diagnosed with cancer. We can act now to lower these numbers and decrease health care costs.