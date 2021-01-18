Correspondent of the Day, Jan.19, 2021: Support bill to stop exploratory gold mining

Support bill to stop exploratory gold mining

As an Eagle Scout and lifelong advocate for environmental conservation, I feel compelled to write about an issue that is important. Our country’s natural splendor is something to be cherished and protected. Currently, a Canadian gold mining company, Aston Bay Holdings, is conducting exploratory drilling in Buckingham County. The drilling requires water, with an unknown amount pumped from the surrounding creeks. This alone can have several adverse effects on the local environment. To further that point, full-scale gold mining poses serious risks to water quality. The processes involved require a lot of water usage and create a vast amount of wastewater that has to be pumped, stored and treated to be safe. An example of the environmental risks inherent with gold mining can be seen in South Carolina, where the Haile Gold Mine failed to properly treat its wastewater and released dangerous levels of thallium into creeks. Thallium is a naturally occurring toxic metal that, in the past, was used to make rat poison. Failure to create and follow proper regulations in this regard can and will threaten drinking water from the James River. This is an unacceptable risk to the residents of Buckingham County and citizens of Virginia.