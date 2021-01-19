Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 20, 2021: We the people: tired, frustrated and sad

We the people: tired, frustrated and sad

I believe that politicians are the problem. Period. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have become so divisive, so bitter, so petty and so small that our country has become a reflection of their bitterness. Leadership is the willingness to take responsibility, to be the bigger person, to admit when you or your party is wrong, to strive for something bigger and greater than yourself. Where is that in our current government?