Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 22, 2021: Inaugural reflections: time for civility, respect

Inaugural reflections: time for civility, respect

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Inauguration Day provides us with a unique opportunity for national introspection and hope for much-needed national renewal to the principles upon which this nation was founded. As a Republican, I sincerely hope that President Joe Biden can bring us back on track as a nation with a common purpose shared by the majority of its citizens.

Yes, it is time for the new administration’s energy and ideas, but perhaps more importantly, it is time for all Americans to return to the values that have been abandoned or rejected by both political parties: civility, decency, kindness and respect for one another. As a nation, we need less toxic news commentary and more genuine reporting of the news; fewer divisive social media posts and tweets; and more respect for a difference of viewpoint, perspective or life experience. We need less emphasis on consumerism and more emphasis on citizenship. And a renewed commitment to national service, service to others and to helping our fellow neighbors during this pandemic. I believe we all can agree that the current divisive trajectory is bad for America and its people.