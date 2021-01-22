Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 23, 2021: APN licensure rules should be shortened

APN licensure rules should be shortened

I salute our delegate to the Virginia General Assembly, Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, for her recent op-ed concerning licenses for advanced practice nurses (APNs). The article makes a convincing argument for her planned proposal to make permanent the now-temporary licensure rules for APNs. The rules govern these essential workers who have additional education, training and experience at the master’s and often doctoral levels. Earlier, to aid in the provision of health care during the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam initiated this temporary modification of the work-experience time required for licensure. However, their effectiveness clearly has been established by their excellent performance both here and in other states. These factors demonstrate the need for APNs over the long haul. It abundantly is clear that our future primary care needs in Virginia never will be met by the number of available primary care physicians projected for the future. These APNs are needed to assist in this important function.