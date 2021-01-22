Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 23, 2021: APN licensure rules should be shortened

APN licensure rules should be shortened
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I salute our delegate to the Virginia General Assembly, Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, for her recent op-ed concerning licenses for advanced practice nurses (APNs). The article makes a convincing argument for her planned proposal to make permanent the now-temporary licensure rules for APNs. The rules govern these essential workers who have additional education, training and experience at the master’s and often doctoral levels. Earlier, to aid in the provision of health care during the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam initiated this temporary modification of the work-experience time required for licensure. However, their effectiveness clearly has been established by their excellent performance both here and in other states. These factors demonstrate the need for APNs over the long haul. It abundantly is clear that our future primary care needs in Virginia never will be met by the number of available primary care physicians projected for the future. These APNs are needed to assist in this important function.
Concerns of some physicians regarding the need for APNs might be based on a lack of direct observations of their competence and performance. The current licensure rules require additional supervision of APNs who have advanced education and experience. My experience, both at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, impresses me with their importance and the need for them in the future. I believe they are deserving of the more independent licensure requirements they are requesting. They are essential teammates for our future hope of providing more complete health care to all Virginians.