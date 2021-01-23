Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 24, 2021: Leaders need integrity and good character

Leaders need integrity and good character

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Kenneth Ruscio’s recent op-ed, “Coming of political age in the Trump era,” examines what college students today might think of our political system after a “remarkable moment in American history.” As he notes, we all have a political coming-of-age. Mine, like his, was Watergate, and the impeachment of President Richard Nixon. Indeed, Watergate became a political reference point from which I, to this day, view politics and, in particular, our political leaders.

What did I learn way back in the early 1970s? Exactly what Dr. Ruscio hopes today’s students learn about this “dismal” time for a political coming-of-age: that “our democracy depends on a particular kind of leadership, one with humility, trust and character at its core.” I never supported Donald Trump precisely because he had none of these qualities. On substantive policy issues of the day, I agreed with some things he said, but disagreed with others.

But even if I had agreed with every single policy position he had, I still would not have voted for him because of his narcissism, lies and complete lack of character. Our president, regardless of political party, must be a person of integrity and good character.