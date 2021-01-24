Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 25, 2021

Put politics aside,
put students first
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
For far too long, we’ve had folks tell us what was best for us, without actually asking us about our needs and wants in schools. With the arrival of Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools (RPS), there was a paradigm shift, and we finally felt like we were a partner in our education. Student voices have been elevated since the day he was hired, and they continue to be amplified in every decision that he makes on behalf of the division. This is best exemplified by his Student Advisory Council, which allows us to communicate both with him and with other RPS representatives to voice our concerns and share our solutions.
Despite what others say, Richmond Public Schools drastically has improved during his tenure. RPS has gone from the division where the percentage of students who received free- or reduced-price lunch served as an excuse, to the division that celebrates our resiliency and empowers us to change the world. Among all of the highlights of his tenure at RPS, Kamras’ willingness to see us, serve us and partner with us has given us hope as we embark upon endeavors after high school.
Most of the issues that we continue to hear about in RPS today existed before we were born. We know that Kamras tirelessly has worked to find solutions that emphasize equity, even when they aren’t popular. During the past three years, he worked to ensure that we met the Virginia Department of Education’s credit hour requirements, made our division more inclusive to all students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, and always solicited parent feedback before making decisions.