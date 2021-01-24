 Skip to main content
Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 25, 2021
Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 25, 2021

Put politics aside,

put students first

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For far too long, we’ve had folks tell us what was best for us, without actually asking us about our needs and wants in schools. With the arrival of Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools (RPS), there was a paradigm shift, and we finally felt like we were a partner in our education. Student voices have been elevated since the day he was hired, and they continue to be amplified in every decision that he makes on behalf of the division. This is best exemplified by his Student Advisory Council, which allows us to communicate both with him and with other RPS representatives to voice our concerns and share our solutions.

Despite what others say, Richmond Public Schools drastically has improved during his tenure. RPS has gone from the division where the percentage of students who received free- or reduced-price lunch served as an excuse, to the division that celebrates our resiliency and empowers us to change the world. Among all of the highlights of his tenure at RPS, Kamras’ willingness to see us, serve us and partner with us has given us hope as we embark upon endeavors after high school.

Most of the issues that we continue to hear about in RPS today existed before we were born. We know that Kamras tirelessly has worked to find solutions that emphasize equity, even when they aren’t popular. During the past three years, he worked to ensure that we met the Virginia Department of Education’s credit hour requirements, made our division more inclusive to all students, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, and always solicited parent feedback before making decisions.

We challenge the Richmond School Board to remove the politics from this decision by putting students first and allowing him to continue this work.

Aissatou Barry, senior.

Richmond Community High School.Dejia Graham, senior.

Franklin Military Academy, Richmond.

Letters

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

