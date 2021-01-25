Correspondent of the Day, Jan.26, 2021: Child care critical to year-round school

Child care critical
to year-round school
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion in Virginia about year-round school. As a retired public school educator, I can say without hesitation that the academic and other benefits of a year-round calendar would be significant. However, there are practical issues that would need to be resolved.
One such issue is child care for families during what would be more frequent though shorter breaks from school. We need to be realistic about the importance of the child-care function of schools, an issue that certainly has come to the forefront during the pandemic. The push to reopen schools has had as much to do with child care for the workforce as it has with concerns about the welfare of children.
For any year-round school structure to succeed, there will need to be broad access for parents to affordable, high-quality child care during the more numerous school breaks. The cost of child care services needs to be incorporated into any fiscal analysis of a year-round schedule because a large percentage of families will not be able to absorb the expense for such care, especially right now.
There are a number of cost-effective ways that this care could be provided, including partnerships with nonprofits where the school districts provide the facilities and meals, and the nonprofit delivers the direct services. There are many excellent models of such partnerships throughout the country that provide child care on a sliding tuition scale based on a family’s ability to pay.
Implementing year-round school without sufficient attention to child care would turn a productive innovation for students into just another planning and financial nightmare for already stressed and economically squeezed families.
If we’re going to consider year-round school, let’s figure out how to do it right.
Frank Morgan.
Henrico.