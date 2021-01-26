Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 27, 2021: Future of affordable housing needs support

Future of affordable housing needs support
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A new year has begun. Post-election fatigue is real, and we might feel tempted to tune out politics. Please stay tuned in, however, for one issue facing our communities: housing.
In the coming days, Virginia’s General Assembly will decide what the commonwealth should prioritize this year and in future years. Making housing more affordable should be one of these priorities.
Public health experts constantly tell us that staying home could be a matter of life and death. But many of our neighbors can’t stay home because they can’t pay the rent. Virginia faces an eviction crisis that predates COVID-19. In fact, Virginia is home to five of the top 10 cities with the nation’s highest eviction rates. This is a top-10 list on which no state wants to be included. To solve the eviction problem, we first must address the lack of affordable housing in the commonwealth.
Before the pandemic, 1 in 3 households statewide were cost burdened (spending more than 30% of their income on rent). In Richmond, the numbers are worse: An alarming 51% of all households are cost burdened. For the thousands of Virginians — especially those people of color — harshly impacted by economic fallout from COVID-19, investing in affordable housing cannot come too soon.
Here are two upcoming actions worthy of support:
1) Increased funding for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. The VHTF is the primary source for building and preserving affordable housing. The fund has seen increased investments in the past few years; however, the allocations still fall far short of the needs.
2) Senate Bill 1197, which would establish the Virginia Housing Opportunity Tax Credit program, incentivizes the development of affordable housing by providing owners an income tax credit.
Your legislator needs to hear from you — in person or by contact. Express the importance of affordable housing by emailing, calling or texting your legislator to support the above efforts. For many Virginians, tomorrow will be too late.
Kayla Smith.
Chair, Better Housing Coalition Young Professionals Board.Richmond.