Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 28, 2021: Everyone needs to respect others

Everyone needs to respect others
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We lived in Henry County for 25 years. Next to our voting place was a civic club. When exiting after voting, a poll worker gave everyone an “I Voted” sticker. Then you went next door and your “I Voted” sticker got you a free breakfast. We would sit and socialize with neighbors we had not seen in a long time. People respected each other and visited; it was fun. We were Americans exercising our duty. Democracy works because we respect others who have different life experiences. We all have a duty to elect persons who appear to reflect our opinions. It then is their job to go to the U.S. Congress and meld their ideas together, to write the laws “in Order to form a more perfect Union, ... and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” While that is what the majority of Americans want, that spirit, that mutual respect, simply id un-American.
Lee Houston.
Galax.