 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 28, 2021: Everyone needs to respect others
0 comments

Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 28, 2021: Everyone needs to respect others

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COD logo for letter, Jan. 28, 2021

Everyone needs to respect others

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We lived in Henry County for 25 years. Next to our voting place was a civic club. When exiting after voting, a poll worker gave everyone an “I Voted” sticker. Then you went next door and your “I Voted” sticker got you a free breakfast. We would sit and socialize with neighbors we had not seen in a long time. People respected each other and visited; it was fun. We were Americans exercising our duty. Democracy works because we respect others who have different life experiences. We all have a duty to elect persons who appear to reflect our opinions. It then is their job to go to the U.S. Congress and meld their ideas together, to write the laws “in Order to form a more perfect Union, ... and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.” While that is what the majority of Americans want, that spirit, that mutual respect, simply id un-American.

Lee Houston.

Galax.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter to the Editor, Jan. 24, 2021: 'Carpet' references illustrate differences

'Carpet' references

illustrate differences

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., President-elect Joe Biden ignited a "carpet of light" at the reflecting pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial to honor the 400,000 citizens who died of COVID-19 in the past year. Biden said: "To heal, we must remember. It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal."

The next day at 8 a.m., Donald Trump — who was still president —  exited the White House by way of a red carpet. After a self-aggrandizing speech before a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said, "the movement we started is only just beginning," finishing with his favorite phrase, "There's never been anything like it.” He then boarded Air Force One, of course, by way of a red carpet.

These actions show the sharp contrast between these two men: One, directing attention to others; the other, drawing all the attention to himself.

Marcia Dickinson.

Richmond.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News