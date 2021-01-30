Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 31, 2021: School re-opening policies questioned

School reopening policies questioned

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

Reopening schools during a global pandemic is complex. Students share the same ventilation systems in buildings. Hallways and classrooms are crowded. Many students struggle to follow rules, let alone practice social distancing or wear masks.

In the best of times, schools are petri dishes of illness. Scientists know COVID-19 germs are in the air and that heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems can spread the virus. How can we send our children and staff back into classrooms that might be breeding grounds? How can we risk their lives? If billion-dollar sports leagues like the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball can’t restart because of the coronavirus, how can we expect schools to open safely?

If Chesterfield County Public Schools plan to reopen buildings, they should show how they will meet safety requirements before any students or staff members enter school buildings.

Implementing guidelines requires a massive amount of coordination and funding. Why has Henrico County decided to keep its children learning virtually, but somehow it’s safe for children of Chesterfield to return to school?