Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 5, 2021: Even an ill wind blows some good

Even an ill wind

blows some good

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“Good riddance!” many of us said as we left 2020 behind. Thank you, then, for Tyler Cowen’s recent op-ed and its timely reminder that 2020 wasn’t altogether awful.

The late unlamented year saw stellar scientific advances. Medical research led to vaccines in addition to those for COVID-19. Promising technological developments took us further along the road to worldwide internet access and more efficient solar power. Driverless vehicles and the increase of remote work portend significant economic and environmental benefits.

It put me in mind of a historical oddity. In 1493, the Nuremberg (Germany) Chronicle referred to the dire straits in which Europe would enter the coming century — if it got there at all. The publishers left several pages blank for readers to record “the rest of the events until the end of the world.”

Yes, there were gloomy portents: uncontrollable plagues, continuing breakdown of the feudal order and the church’s inability to control ecclesiastical corruption.