Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 5, 2021: Even an ill wind blows some good

Even an ill wind
blows some good
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“Good riddance!” many of us said as we left 2020 behind. Thank you, then, for Tyler Cowen’s recent op-ed and its timely reminder that 2020 wasn’t altogether awful.
The late unlamented year saw stellar scientific advances. Medical research led to vaccines in addition to those for COVID-19. Promising technological developments took us further along the road to worldwide internet access and more efficient solar power. Driverless vehicles and the increase of remote work portend significant economic and environmental benefits.
It put me in mind of a historical oddity. In 1493, the Nuremberg (Germany) Chronicle referred to the dire straits in which Europe would enter the coming century — if it got there at all. The publishers left several pages blank for readers to record “the rest of the events until the end of the world.”
Yes, there were gloomy portents: uncontrollable plagues, continuing breakdown of the feudal order and the church’s inability to control ecclesiastical corruption.
But the Chronicle was unaware of, or regarded as unimportant, Christopher Columbus’ 1492 voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, as well as the import of its very own newspaper having been printed on the innovative hardware of moveable type.
People born in 1493 would witness in their lifetime the Protestant reformation of the old religious order, widespread information-sharing via the printing press and an extraordinary flowering of artistic imagination that we today call the High Renaissance.
Observations of space and experimentation with lenses would lead to the telescope and a revolution in thinking that turned all previous cosmology on its head. And a fire of energy first ignited by Columbus’ voyage began to burn among Europe’s populace. It was the beginning of the Age of Exploration.
Even an ill wind blows some good.
Bruce Birdsey.
Richmond.