Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 6, 2021: If you must text BFF, do it while driving

If you text your BFF,

remember the rules

It now is illegal in Virginia to use a cellphone while driving, unless it is a hands-free device.

I would like for the state to expand upon this new law. Why just limit this use to cars? Let’s move this into the public sector such as grocery stores, restaurants, bars and other such environments. Except in those areas, hands-free will also be a crime. Believe me, listening to someone talk about their latest gallstones attack in the line at the grocery store checkout is a primary offense if I ever have heard one. Not to mention holding up the line or blocking the entire aisle while you send the latest selfie of you buying your first six-pack. Good grief. Get a life.

Humans should be capable of making enough conversation in the restaurant that they don’t need to talk over the atmosphere with a FaceTime call to a long-lost third cousin by marriage. And as I enjoy my drink at the bar, I don’t need to watch people take a picture of the handsome girl or guy they pretend to meet and then post it online for their spouse to see. Good grief. Get a brain.