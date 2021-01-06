Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 7, 2021: Hunters seek Sunday access to wildlife lands

Hunters seek Sunday

access to wildlife lands

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Hunters in the commonwealth help pay for the majority of conservation funding and budget for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources through the sale of hunting licenses and federal excise taxes placed on firearms and ammunition. Part of the agency’s mission is to purchase and manage Wildlife Management Areas, along with other public lands, for the benefit of all citizens for a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including hunting.

However, these lands that are purchased and maintained using funds from hunters still are not available to use by hunters on Sundays. You can hike, bike, fish, bird-watch and enjoy other recreational pursuits seven days a week. But you can’t hunt.

Legislation introduced this year by Del. James Edmunds II, R-Halifax, would change that. House Bill 1799 would repeal the antiquated ban on Sunday hunting on Virginia’s public lands.