Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 7, 2021: Hunters seek Sunday access to wildlife lands

Hunters seek Sunday
access to wildlife lands
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Hunters in the commonwealth help pay for the majority of conservation funding and budget for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources through the sale of hunting licenses and federal excise taxes placed on firearms and ammunition. Part of the agency’s mission is to purchase and manage Wildlife Management Areas, along with other public lands, for the benefit of all citizens for a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including hunting.
However, these lands that are purchased and maintained using funds from hunters still are not available to use by hunters on Sundays. You can hike, bike, fish, bird-watch and enjoy other recreational pursuits seven days a week. But you can’t hunt.
Legislation introduced this year by Del. James Edmunds II, R-Halifax, would change that. House Bill 1799 would repeal the antiquated ban on Sunday hunting on Virginia’s public lands.
In 2014, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed legislation into law allowing citizens to hunt on private lands on Sundays. At the time, the highly contentious bill in the House of Delegates was carried by Del. C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, who argued that hunting represents a rich tradition and heritage in Virginia. The bill widely is viewed as a success now. Since then, other states in the mid-Atlantic have followed suit with similar legislation, while hunting on public lands on Sundays remains on the table.
With the pandemic still ongoing, and more Virginians turning to the outdoors as an escape, it’s time to repeal the ban on Sunday hunting on public lands and allow those who don’t have access to private lands another day afield.
Hunters help pay for the lion’s share of funding for these properties across the commonwealth that everyone can enjoy, and we are happy to do so — we only are asking for equal access and opportunity for all.
Cyrus Baird.
Glen Allen.