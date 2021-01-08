Correspondent of the Day, Jan. 9, 2021: Political literacy: critical thinking

Political literacy:
critical thinking
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During National Public Radio’s coverage of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a woman complained that she’d been misled by “right-wing media” to believe Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to change Electoral College votes; she was deeply disappointed to learn this is not the case. Either someone failed to teach her critical thinking or she failed to learn that she needed to read and examine more than one news source.
Many good sources exist to help examine information stated as facts and to help determine if they’re truthful — but when we allow ourselves to become emotionally involved in a subject, we’re open to manipulation by a source.
Jim Miller on NBC’s “Today” show, has written a book entitled “The Savvy Senior” in which he provides sources for everyone — not just seniors — in checking out political information:
- PolitiFact.com: This is the first source I use when I’m fact-checking.
- Snopes.com and FactCheck.org are similar to PolitiFact. They’re most likely to already have fact-checked the latest viral claims to pop up in your news feed.
- AARP.org/facttracker: AARP has worked with the Poynter Institute, a highly respected national journalism organization, to produce interactive videos and a webinar on spotting and filtering misinformation.
- Seniorplanet.org offers a one-hour course, “How to Spot Fake News.”
- Get.checkology.org is put together by the News Literacy Project to help detect the differences among news, opinion and propaganda.
- Coursera.org/learn/news-literacy is a free online learning platform offering an in-depth, six-week course, “Making Sense of the News: News Literacy Lessons for Digital Citizens.”
- Poynter.org/mediawise-for-seniors is another project of the Poynter Institute, which has a free four-lesson course. Live sessions already might have ended but can be watched after they’ve aired, hosted by Joan Lunden and Christiane Amanpour.