Correspondent of the Day, July 1, 2021: Weaver's teachings guided student's path

Weaver’s teachings guided student’s path

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In fourth grade, I was fortunate to study under Bettie Weaver, whose name now adorns an elementary school in Chesterfield County. Weaver was a local historian who led walking tours to the Midlothian mines. Regularly, she would pack the entire fourth grade into her classroom and regale us with animated accounts of local history.

One thing she discussed was slavery. I don’t recall every lesson, but she didn’t shy from the truth. I distinctly remember two images from our textbook: a photograph of the whip scars on a former slave’s back and a diagram of Africans chained spoon-fashion to the deck of a slave ship. Under Weaver’s tutelage, I suffered no illusion about the gruesome nature of the slave system once defended by every Southern state, including Virginia.

Later, in high school, my U.S. history teacher opined about the “War for Southern Independence,” except when he called it the “War of Northern Aggression.” He was a repository of Lost Cause talking points. The conflict, he said, had been fought over issues of states’ rights, of which slavery was only one. Though I wrote what he wanted on exams, I felt ashamed. I couldn’t forget those images from Weaver’s class.