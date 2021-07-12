 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correspondent of the Day, July 13, 2021: City's cultural treasures need to be highlighted
0 Comments

Correspondent of the Day, July 13, 2021: City's cultural treasures need to be highlighted

  • 0
COD letter, Tuesday, July 12.

City’s cultural treasures need to be highlighted

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the editorial featuring Virginia Holocaust Museum Executive Director Samuel Asher, “Holocaust Education: Combating hate by inspiring future generations to stand against it,” published July 11. Absent a concerted education campaign to thwart them, Holocaust deniers win the day by default, resulting in unchecked antisemitism.

Richmond also is home to two unique Holocaust resources. Since stepping down as founding executive director of the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Jay M. Ipson has remained a virtual one-man army of peace, providing his testimony of survival to countless people in every conceivable venue. As a guest in his home, I can attest that his house is to the Holocaust what Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is to the visual and performing arts.

“Rachel Weeping For Her Children” is a Holocaust remembrance statue on the grounds of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in this city and stands as the first such observance by a Roman Catholic diocese in North America. It’s also the starting point of my proposed Social Justice Trail (a 15-site, 2.5-mile fully accessible journey following the street grid, showcasing sights of reflection on a wide variety of social justice themes). Considering the Monument Avenue controversy, it’s heartbreaking that such a powerful statement as “Rachel Weeping” is virtually unacknowledged as something worthy of praise.

Richmond’s Human Rights Commission should propose a list of River City Cultural Treasures, and include Ipson and the Holocaust statue among the first honorees.

Kenneth C. Decker.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News