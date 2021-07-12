Correspondent of the Day, July 13, 2021: City's cultural treasures need to be highlighted

City’s cultural treasures need to be highlighted

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many thanks to the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the editorial featuring Virginia Holocaust Museum Executive Director Samuel Asher, “Holocaust Education: Combating hate by inspiring future generations to stand against it,” published July 11. Absent a concerted education campaign to thwart them, Holocaust deniers win the day by default, resulting in unchecked antisemitism.

Richmond also is home to two unique Holocaust resources. Since stepping down as founding executive director of the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Jay M. Ipson has remained a virtual one-man army of peace, providing his testimony of survival to countless people in every conceivable venue. As a guest in his home, I can attest that his house is to the Holocaust what Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is to the visual and performing arts.