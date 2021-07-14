Correspondent of the Day, July 15, 2021: Gardens of Grace project grows food for community

Gardens of Grace project grows food for community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In times past, one could judge the early success of a garden by whether a ripe tomato could be harvested for the Fourth of July. However, with increasing temperatures due to climate change resulting from carbon pollution, now we have to adjust that date. One way of combating this carbon pollution is through carbon sequestration, which occurs when plants suck carbon from the air and store it in their tissues. Therefore, planting and cultivating a garden is one way to directly tackle climate change.

The Wheatland Lutheran Church in Buchanan, in Botetourt County, recognized this power of gardening and developed its own Gardens of Grace project. This began when Pastor Chuck Miller planted vegetables near the church’s picnic shelter, and shared the resulting produce with the Botetourt food pantry and local community. Miller has inspired church and community members to work in the garden to provide fresh produce for families experiencing food insecurity.