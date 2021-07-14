Correspondent of the Day, July 15, 2021: Gardens of Grace project grows food for community

Gardens of Grace project grows food for community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In times past, one could judge the early success of a garden by whether a ripe tomato could be harvested for the Fourth of July. However, with increasing temperatures due to climate change resulting from carbon pollution, now we have to adjust that date. One way of combating this carbon pollution is through carbon sequestration, which occurs when plants suck carbon from the air and store it in their tissues. Therefore, planting and cultivating a garden is one way to directly tackle climate change.
The Wheatland Lutheran Church in Buchanan, in Botetourt County, recognized this power of gardening and developed its own Gardens of Grace project. This began when Pastor Chuck Miller planted vegetables near the church’s picnic shelter, and shared the resulting produce with the Botetourt food pantry and local community. Miller has inspired church and community members to work in the garden to provide fresh produce for families experiencing food insecurity.
Recently, the church applied for a grant through Virginia Interfaith Power & Light’s Challenge for Green Futures program. Using the support from this grant, the church installed a drip irrigation system in the garden, allowing it to expand the project to provide healthy and sustainable food to even more people. In partnership with Feeding America (a nationwide network of food banks), the church has become a pick-up point for families to receive fresh fruit and produce, providing upward of 70 to 80 children with food while simultaneously fighting for both climate and food justice.
It’s growing season in Botetourt, as it is in most of Virginia, and this community garden will feed those who most need it, in the food desert between the Southwest Virginia towns of Buchanan and Fincastle. Therefore, the Gardens of Grace serve as an example of how faith communities can join the movement to mitigate climate impacts and serve the broader community.
Phyllis Cox.
Greenville.