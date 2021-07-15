Correspondent of the Day, July 16, 2021: Vaccination needles look much bigger on TV

Vaccination needles

look much bigger on TV

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My wife and I are registered nurses with more than 40 years experience each. We would like to offer our perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine issues of the day:

A) Lots of people are afraid to take shots.

B) On television, the needles look humongous.

C) The injection technique shown on TV varies greatly from one shot to another.

D) The average number of shots shown on TV news daily are too numerous to count, and people see these on a daily basis.

Our conclusion: If TV would stop showing so many shots, people might just listen to the pleas of our leadership to take the shot and be protected.

Bill and Helena Vinson.