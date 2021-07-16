Correspondent of the Day, July 17, 2021:Volunteers needed as tourism ambassadors

Volunteers needed

as tourism ambassadors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Helping the hospitality and tourism sector should be important to all Richmond region residents. Tourism builds community and improves quality of life.

One way that you can support the tourism community is by enrolling in Richmond Region Tourism’s I Am Tourism ambassador program. The free classes help attendees gain a visitor’s perspective of our region and knowledge of our many tourism products and offerings. The program helps prepare participants to represent the region at special events in our community in the future. Plus, new graduates receive an attractions guest pass to explore the region.

I am proud to host these classes and share my enthusiasm and knowledge about the region with our community. Our first in-person class in more than 15 months takes place July 21 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We’ll have a two-hour classroom session and then a 90-minute guided bus tour. An online session also is available the same day from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class is complimentary, but people must register in advance online at iatrva.com. I hope readers soon will join us to learn more about our wonderful region.