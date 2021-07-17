Correspondent of the Day, July 18, 2021: Compile columns, give to schools, libraries

Compile columns, give

to schools, libraries

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia, Richmond and The Times-Dispatch are justly proud of the inspiring articles on racial justice written by Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams. His thoughts were instrumental in removing the toxic remains of white supremacy and advancing the cause of racial equity during recent days. Williams’ body of work also presents an invaluable opportunity to extend the cause even further — if we seize the momentum he and others have created. To do so, I urge The Times-Dispatch to publish a collection of his most persuasive columns, present a copy to every school and library in Virginia, and sell the volume to public-spirited individuals everywhere.

Proceeds from the sale of the book should be used to fund a monument dedicated to John Mitchell Jr., Williams and other Black journalists who have spoken bravely for the cause of racial justice. Mitchell was, of course, the editor of the Richmond Planet during the violent days of Reconstruction in the 19th century. Williams’ recent columns are worthy echoes of the courageous writing of Mitchell in alerting the public to the scourge of lynching, which once consumed Virginia and much of the South.