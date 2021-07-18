Correspondent of the Day, July 19, 2021: Bipartisan infrastructure plan vital to businesses

Bipartisan infrastructure plan vital to businesses

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let’s support a bipartisan infrastructure plan that’s vital to Virginia’s economic recovery and small businesses. Almost every Virginian has felt the frustration of dealing with disinvestment in infrastructure. We know what it feels like to drive down potholed roads, or navigate poor transit and rail networks. Small businesses have a unique perspective on these frustrations: If customers have a harder time getting to your business or finding your business online, they’re quick to move on.

More than a year after the start of the pandemic, we still see small businesses struggling to regain prepandemic foot traffic. This is why the U.S. Congress’ proposed bipartisan infrastructure framework — which would invest billions in revitalizing the national economy and position small businesses to compete with large ones in the 21st century — should be a no-brainer.