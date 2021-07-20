Correspondent of the Day, July 21, 2021: Do risks outweigh costs of actual vaccination?

Do risks outweigh costs of actual vaccination?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If you have decided to delay or not to get a COVID-19 vaccination, may I have a couple minutes of your time? As a political conservative, I understand people’s distrust of the government, and I strongly agree that individuals have the right to make decisions to protect themselves and their families. However, this should not be a political issue. It is a community responsibility issue. Just look around you.

Nations, states and cities with low vaccination rates are seeing a much higher resurgence of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths than areas with high vaccination rates. Vaccinated people might occasionally test positive for the virus, but very few have to go to the hospital and almost none die. While there are reports of vaccination side effects, serious problems are extremely rare, and those side effects are not contagious.